China's catering businesses urged to stop wasting food

(Xinhua)    16:25, August 14, 2020

A farmer harvests wheat in a wheat field at Xiaowang Village of Dawang Town, in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province, June 13, 2019. Farmers are busy reaping as wheat gradually enter into the harvest season. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

China's catering industry has been urged to stop wasting food and promote moderate consumption.

A proposal put forward by the China Hospitality Association on Thursday asked the country's catering businesses to create a environment where consumers are reminded not to waste food.

Catering businesses should improve management and make data-based purchases to cut wastage and inventory, said the proposal.

The proposal also highlighted efforts to encourage centralized primary processing and distribution to prevent the waste of ingredients and boost production base development to reduce pre-consumer food waste.

