Xi Jinping on food security

Chinese President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to food security. He has spoken of the issue on many occasions. The following are some highlights of his remarks.

-- Effective measures must be taken to protect black soil.

-- We must ensure China's food security so that we always have control over our own food supply.

-- The more risks and challenges we face, the more we need to stabilize agriculture and ensure the safety of grain and major non-staple foods.

-- Food safety is an important foundation of national security. We need to innovate in food production, optimize production technology, implement all supportive policies, protect farmers' enthusiasm for their work, and improve the income from food production.

-- The northeastern region is a key industrial and agricultural base of the country. It plays a very important strategic role in safeguarding national defense security, food security, ecological security, energy security, and industrial security.

-- Grain production, with farmland as the fundamental element, is supported by water conservancy systems, facilitated by science and technology, and driven forward by policies. Issues relating to these key points must be addressed earnestly and properly to attain breakthroughs in grain production.

-- Ensuring food security is always a top issue that concerns national development and people's wellbeing. It is imperative to study and improve food security policies, take production capacity building as a fundamental task, and tap potential of grain production from farmland and technology.