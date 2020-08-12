Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020
Self-driving transplanter put into operation in E China’s Zhejiang province

(People's Daily Online)    17:55, August 12, 2020
A self-driving transplanter is put into operation in a field in Cixi, east China’s Zhejiang province, August 11, 2020. (Photo/Zhong Yongtao)

On Aug 11, a self-driving transplanter was put into operation in a field in Cixi, east China’s Zhejiang province.

Equipped with a self-driving system based on the Beidou Navigation Satellite System (BDS), the smart transplanter is an updated version of the conventional transplanter, making use of cutting-edge technologies including the BDS and the Internet of Things.

The operator only needs to set relevant data such as location and some parameters on a vehicle-mounted terminal tablet, then the system will work out a premium route.

The transplanter can independently finish rice transplanting, avoid obstacles and turn around when needed. Supported by smart data analysis, the transplanter can control the space between each line of seedlings precisely, with a deviation of merely 2.5 centimeters.

Unlike the conventional transplanter, which requires a driver and an operator, the self-driving transplanter only needs one operator to put seedlings in it, which greatly saves manpower and time, and consumes fewer fertilizers.


