Around 50 milu deer spotted in wetland of E China’s Jiangsu

About 50 milu, a rare deer species also known as Père David’s deer, were spotted on August 9, in the Tiaozini Wetland in Yancheng, east China’s Jiangsu province. So far this is the largest number of milu found in the wetland, an area which also a world heritage site.

As the activities of wild milu are not affected by human activity, they often wander to look for territory suitable for reproduction, according to experts in the conservation area of milu deer.

Wild milu deer have GPS collars so conservation areas can trace their migratory routes in real-time. So far, the southernmost city these wild milu have been found is Nantong of Jiangsu province, while the northernmost city they have been is Jiangsu’s Lianyungang.