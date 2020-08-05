Zigzag mountain road with 38 curves becomes internet sensation

This winding road, dubbed as “little Sichuan-Tibet Highway” for its beauty, is in Jiangning district, Nanjing, capital city of east China’s Jiangsu province. The road is 8.5 kilometers long, and a 2.8-kilometer section has 38 curves.

The zigzagging road that stretches through the forests of Qinglong Mountain is known not only for its amazing natural scenery, but for the prosperity it has brought to the local people.

The end of this road leads to Shecun Village, an ancient village having a history of more than 600 years.