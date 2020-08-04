Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Aug 4, 2020
Traditional village in E China’s Jiangsu enjoys revival thanks to gov’t efforts

(People's Daily Online)    16:57, August 04, 2020
Photo shows the entrance of Shecun village. (Photo/Leng Jinming)

With a history of more than 600 years, Shecun village in Dongshan neighborhood, Jiangning district of Nanjing, east China’s Jiangsu province, is one of the first traditional villages in the province.

The ancient village presents a different view to the world by tapping its local cultural and historical resources, protecting the ecological environment, and increasing farmers’ incomes, as Jiangning continues to forge ahead with infrastructure construction, improve its living environment and build a beautiful countryside.

The opening of a rural road has brought more visitors to the village, which received 50,000 tourists last year.

Meanwhile, more young people have started up businesses back in their hometown. Sun Haijun, a post-80s man from the village, used to be a migrant worker. He opened the first agritainment farm in the village in 2014. Last year, he earned more than 400,000 yuan from the business and bought a home in the urban area of Jiangning, and now lives a more prosperous life.


