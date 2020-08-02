Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Aug 2, 2020
China's Mars probe completes first orbital correction

(Xinhua)    09:20, August 02, 2020
This is an image of the scene taken at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center (BACC) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 2, 2020. China''s Mars probe Tianwen-1 successfully carried out its first orbital correction at 7 a.m. (2300 GMT Saturday) after its 3,000N engine worked for 20 seconds, and continued to head for the Mars. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

BEIJING, Aug. 2 -- China's Mars probe Tianwen-1 successfully carried out its first orbital correction Sunday morning, according to the China National Space Administration.

The probe conducted the orbital correction at 7 a.m. (Beijing Time) after its 3000N engine worked for 20 seconds, and continued to head for Mars. All the systems of the probe were in good condition.


