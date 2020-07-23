Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jul 23, 2020
China launches first Mars mission

(Xinhua)    13:15, July 23, 2020

Photo taken on July 17, 2020 shows the Long March-5 rocket at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in south China's Hainan Province. The Long March-5 rocket, to be used to launch China's first Mars exploration mission, was vertically transported to the launching area at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in south China's Hainan Province on Friday. (Photo by Zhang Gaoxiang/Xinhua)

China Thursday launched a Mars probe on a Long March-5 rocket from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on the coast of southern China's island province of Hainan.

