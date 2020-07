China’s first Mars probe, Tianwen-1, has arrived at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Center in south China's Hainan province, the China Academy of Space Technology announced on July 14.

(Photo/China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation)

The launch is scheduled to take place on around July 23. The probe will reach Mars on Feb.11, 2021, enter orbit on Feb.21, and land on the planet in April.