Yanqing Olympic competition zone on track to host Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022

(People's Daily Online)    16:33, July 31, 2020
The venues and municipal supporting facilities in the Yanqing competition area for Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 will be fully completed by the end of this year and will meet the requirements for hosting events.

Yanqing competition area is mainly responsible for hosting the alpine skiing and sliding events of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games and Winter Paralympic Games.

The competition area of the National Alpine Ski Centre covers an area of about 432.4 hectares, and the longest course is about 3,000 meters long with a vertical drop of about 900 meters. The total construction area is about 46,000 square meters.

The National Sliding Center boasts a 1.9-km track for bobsleigh, luge and skeleton events, which is the first track for bobsleigh and luge in China, the third in Asia and the 17th in the world. 


