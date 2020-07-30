Mountain village in east China builds roads out of poverty

Longxi, previously a severely poverty-stricken village with 157 poor households, was lifted out of poverty at the end of 2019.

Located in the mountains, the village in Yudu county, east China's Jiangxi province, was hindered by steep slopes, narrow roads, as well as poor infrastructure and transportation.

To help the villagers shake off poverty, Yuan Yongfeng, first secretary of poverty alleviation in the village, first promoted road construction, resulting in the roads in and around the village being widened from about 3m to 5m, and in cement roads leading directly to every household.

As the villagers mainly grow high-quality ginger, the village has established a ginger cooperative, helping poverty-stricken residents earn an income by working in the cooperative and sharing the bonuses.

At the same time, it has also established a ginger association and registered trademarks, as well as expanded planting scales and sales channels, increasing the annual income of each household by more than 1,500 yuan.