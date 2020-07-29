With only six employees, small railway station in SW China’s Chongqing continues to run smoothly

Unable to connect to highways, a small railway station, located in the notoriously remote village of SW China's Chongqing municipality, has only six employees.

Changhebian Station, situated in the town of Hongting, Dazu district of Chongqing, has 68 years of history and now only six employees, with one person usually on duty.

As the station cannot be connected to highways, staff members have no choice but to carry and shoulder office supplies by themselves.

In case of special periods such as flood control, Tang Quan, the 54-year-old stationmaster and Zhang Mingjian, the deputy stationmaster, will stick to their posts.

Tang Quan has been working at the station for almost 10 years. When he first arrived at the station, he walked for nearly half an hour.

Tang Quan sometimes buys vegetables from the nearby villagers. "My vegetables are green, you can rest assured," said a villager.

In addition to ensuring the supply of meals at the station, Tang Quan also reminds employees to pay special attention to security on their way to and from work.