China to issue Forbidden City commemorative coins

(People's Daily Online)    15:25, July 28, 2020
Obverse of the 1-kilogram gold coin. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

China is scheduled to issue a set of gold and silver commemorative coins for the 600th anniversary of the founding of the Forbidden City, China's central bank, the People's Bank of China announced on July 27.

The set is made up of two gold and five silver commemorative coins, all of which are legal tender in the People's Republic of China.

There are seven pictures on the back, all with denominations and the words "The 600th anniversary of the founding of the Forbidden City".

The 1 kilogram round gold commemorative coin is a refined coin, containing 1 kilogram of pure gold, with a diameter of 90 mm, a denomination of 10,000 yuan ($1,428), a fineness of 99.9%, and a maximum circulation of 100. 


