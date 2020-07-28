Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020
Children in N China’s Inner Mongolia inherit traditional culture

(People's Daily Online)    15:16, July 28, 2020
(Photo/People's Daily Online)

On the playground at a kindergarten for children from various ethnic groups in Kangbashi district of Ordos, north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, children can be seen playing anklebone games, building a yurt and wrestling, all traditional Mongolian games.

It’s a typical scene of how children from the Mongolian ethnic group inherit their traditional culture under the guidance of their teachers.

The kindergarten also offers courses that are pertinent to this ethnic group, such as the proper etiquette in daily behavior. In the teaching building, some kids were seen learning how to receive guests as a Mongolian family, while others made saddles out clay or made dairy products.

By integrating traditional Mongolian culture into kids’ daily activities, the kindergarten inspires them to inherit their ethnic culture and love their hometown.


