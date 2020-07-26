Turkey reports 921 new COVID-19 cases, 225,173 in total

People do shopping at a market for the upcoming Eid al-Adha in Ankara, Turkey, on July 25, 2020. Turkey's COVID-19 cases increased by 921 to a total of 225,173 on Saturday, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

Meanwhile, 16 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,596, Koca tweeted.

Turkish health professionals conducted 43,312 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 4,532,672, he said.

A total of 1,103 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 208,477 in Turkey, Koca said, adding that 1,252 patients are being treated in the intensive care units and 386 are intubated.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19. Chinese doctors and medical experts held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China's experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.