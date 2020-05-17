Towers construction of bridge in NW Turkey completed

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony for the installation of the last steel block of 318-meter towers of the Canakkale 1915 Bridge via videoconference in Istanbul, Turkey, on May 16, 2020. The construction of a bridge which will connect Asia and Europe in northwestern Turkey advanced to a next phase on Saturday with the completion of its towers. (Xinhua)

ISTANBUL, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The construction of a bridge which will connect Asia and Europe in northwestern Turkey advanced to a next phase on Saturday with the completion of its towers.

A ceremony was held for the installation of the last steel block of 318-meter towers of the Canakkale 1915 Bridge in the Canakkale province.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the ceremony via videoconference from Istanbul.

Erdogan said his country's strong transportation infrastructure would be its biggest advantage in a world that would be reshaped politically and economically after COVID-19.

At a tweet posted on his Twitter account, Erdogan also noted that Turkey prepares to be a regional transportation hub thanks to the many projects.

The suspension bridge will have the largest central span in the world when completed on March 18, 2022, according to press reports.