2 killed, 74 wounded in firework factory explosion in NW Turkey: president

Firefighters work at the site of an explosion at a firework factory in Turkey's northwestern province of Sakarya, July 3, 2020.

At least two people were killed and 74 others were wounded on Friday in an explosion at a firework factory in Turkey's northwestern province of Sakarya, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced.

At a televised speech in Istanbul, Erdogan said among the 189 personnel of the factory, 74 people were wounded, with one of them in critical condition, and two others were killed.

Since the main explosion occurred at 11:15 a.m. local time (0815 GMT), firefighters have been continuing to control the fire at the factory, which contains 110 tons of explosive materials, according to press reports.

Meanwhile, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on his Twitter account that 85 ambulances and two helicopter ambulances have been dispatched to the scene.

Kerem Kinik, president of the Turkish Red Crescent, urged people who live close to the explosion area to close their doors and windows to avoid the smoke, noting that the chemicals in the smoke can badly affect health.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority announced that the incident should be considered as an industrial accident, and no radiation source has been detected at the factory.