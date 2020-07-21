Wonderful Pu'er with diversified culture

(Provided to People's Daily Online/Zi Peiping)

Pu'er has colorful and charming national culture. In Pu'er, there are nine ethnic minority autonomous counties, where 14 nationalities with Han, Hani, Yi, Lahu, Wa and Dai nationalities included have lived for generations. 61 percent of the population of this city is from ethnic minority groups.

In this city, there is the Pu'er Monument to the National Unity Oath, known as "the No. 1 Monument of New China for National Unity", Menglian Xuanfusi Department reflecting the history and culture of the Dai nationality, and a batch of national dances and songs enjoying great popularity including "Troth Plighting" and "Awa People Sing New Songs".

Pu'er also boasts original ecological culture and aboriginal and mysterious, unsophisticated and fantastic national customs; the Wooden Drum Festival of the Wa nationality, the Gourd Festival of the Lahu nationality, the Torch Festival of the Yi nationality, the Water-Sprinkling Festival of the Dai nationality and other traditional ethnic festivals which have been inherited for more than one thousand years will invite you to linger with their unique charm.

Experts from the World Tourism Organization are also marveled that Pu'er is a poetic and romantic city and even its air is filled with romance.