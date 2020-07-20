Yangtze River's No. 2 flood passes Three Gorges Dam

Photo taken on July 19, 2020 shows floodwater being discharged from the Three Gorges Dam in central China's Hubei Province. The second flood of China's Yangtze River this year has smoothly passed the Three Gorges Dam on Sunday as the inflow into the reservoir has decreased. The Three Gorges reservoir saw an inflow of 46,000 cubic meters per second at 8 p.m. Sunday, compared with a peak of 61,000 cubic meters per second, which appeared at 8 a.m. Saturday and lasted for 18 hours. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)