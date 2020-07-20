Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 20, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

700-year-old Guanyin Pavilion still standing despite Yangtze flood in Hubei

(Ecns.cn)    10:18, July 20, 2020

The 700-year-old Guanyin Pavilion was surrounded by flood waters from the swollen Yangtze River in Ezhou City, Hubei Province, July 17, 2019. Continuous downpours have caused water levels to rise in major rivers and lakes in many parts of the country since the flood season started. (Photo/China News Service)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York