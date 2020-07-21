Wonderful Pu'er with promising future

Looking into the future, Pu'er will seize the strategic opportunities that China implements a new round of Development of the Western Regions and Yunnan Province develops into a strong green economic province, a powerful national culture province and the bridgehead of China for its opening-up to southwest of the world, take scientific development as its theme, accelerated transformation of the economic development mode as the keynote and building a well-off society in an all-around way as its overall objective, and endeavor to build the national "bridgehead" green economy experiment and demonstration area and the four major bases for characteristic bio-industry, international tourism resort, leisure and regimen, clean energy and modern forestry, strengthen the five pillar industries of tea, forestry, electricity, mining and cultural tourism, expand the six backbone and characteristic industries of coffee, cigarette, sericulture, rubber, biological medicine and fishing and animal husbandry, push forward the building of ecological Pu'er, harmonious Pu'er and wonderful Pu'er and create an international Pu'er brand that is renowned in China and famous in the world and a city brand featuring "Wonderful Pu'er, Regimen Paradise", so as to enable Pu'er to approach to and integrate into the world and bring the world closer to Pu'er.