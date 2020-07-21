Wonderful Pu'er with sound ecology

(Provided to People's Daily Online/Zhou Guoneng)

Pu'er features beautiful mountains and rivers, pleasant climate and neither severe cold in winter nor intense heat in summer, which has gained for it the reputation as a brilliant "Pearl oN the Green Sea" and a "Natural Oxygen Bar".

The whole city lies 317-3,370 meters above the sea level with the elevation of the downtown being 1,302 meters, and enjoys an annual average temperature of 15-20.3 degrees Celsius. Its annual frost-free season lasts more than 315 days; its annual rainfall ranges from 1,100 to 2,780 mm and its negative oxygen ion concentration goes beyond Grade 7.

Pu'er enjoys forest coverage as high as 67 percent and embraces two national and four provincial natural reserves, turning the city into a miniature of Yunnan as an "Animal and Plant Kingdom" and one of the areas with the most diversified species. All these make Pu'er the largest oasis where the Tropic of Cancer runs through and one of the most livable places for human being. It is also for these reasons that Pu'er is named as the "Paradise of the World, and the World of the Paradise" by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).