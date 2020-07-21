Wonderful Pu'er with rich natural resources

(Provided to People's Daily Online/Zheng Lixue)

Pu'er is rich in natural resources, and renowned as a place abundant of "gold reserves and gems". It has proven gold reserves of 103.7 tons, 2.1 billion tons of iron reserves at Huimin Iron Mine, 2.53 million tons of copper reserves, 355,000 tons of lead reserves and more than 20 million tons of sylvite at Jiangcheng Sylvite Reserves, the only soluble solid sylvite reserve in China.

In addition, with a water reserve of 15 million KW, it is an important base for the "Electricity transmission from West to East China" and the "Electricity transmission of Yunnan Province to outside". Moreover, with a forestry area of 46.56 million mu throughout the city, Pu'er serves as a key forestry zone, a significant commercial timber forest base and an important forest industrial base.

The city has a tropical area of 2.50 million hectares, accounting for 28.6 percent in Yunnan Province and ranking first in this regard in the province.