Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Wonderful Pu'er with rich natural resources

(People's Daily Online)    12:02, July 21, 2020

(Provided to People's Daily Online/Zheng Lixue)

Pu'er is rich in natural resources, and renowned as a place abundant of "gold reserves and gems". It has proven gold reserves of 103.7 tons, 2.1 billion tons of iron reserves at Huimin Iron Mine, 2.53 million tons of copper reserves, 355,000 tons of lead reserves and more than 20 million tons of sylvite at Jiangcheng Sylvite Reserves, the only soluble solid sylvite reserve in China.

In addition, with a water reserve of 15 million KW, it is an important base for the "Electricity transmission from West to East China" and the "Electricity transmission of Yunnan Province to outside". Moreover, with a forestry area of 46.56 million mu throughout the city, Pu'er serves as a key forestry zone, a significant commercial timber forest base and an important forest industrial base.

The city has a tropical area of 2.50 million hectares, accounting for 28.6 percent in Yunnan Province and ranking first in this regard in the province.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Dai Xiaoyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Hot News

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Most Viewed

Day|Week

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York