History of Pu'er

Under the control of Chelidi in Shang and Zhou dynasties and Yinsheng Jiedu in the Tang-Nanzhao Period, Pu'er gained its current name in the Wanli Reign Period of the Ming Dynasty; during the Yongzheng Reign Period of the Qing Dynasty, a government office was set up in Pu'er. At the beginning of new China, Pu'er District Commissioner's Office was established, which was renamed Simao Commissioner's Office in 1953. In 1971, Pu'er had its named changed to Simao District, which was then replaced by Simao City in October 2003 and further to Pu'er City in January 2007.