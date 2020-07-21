Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

History of Pu'er

(People's Daily Online)    12:01, July 21, 2020

Under the control of Chelidi in Shang and Zhou dynasties and Yinsheng Jiedu in the Tang-Nanzhao Period, Pu'er gained its current name in the Wanli Reign Period of the Ming Dynasty; during the Yongzheng Reign Period of the Qing Dynasty, a government office was set up in Pu'er. At the beginning of new China, Pu'er District Commissioner's Office was established, which was renamed Simao Commissioner's Office in 1953. In 1971, Pu'er had its named changed to Simao District, which was then replaced by Simao City in October 2003 and further to Pu'er City in January 2007.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Dai Xiaoyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Hot News

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Most Viewed

Day|Week

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York