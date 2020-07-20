Ranger patrols Ebi Lake in NW China’s Xinjiang, witnesses ecological improvement

Palhat, a 42-year-old man, has served as a ranger for about 20 years in Ebi Lake wetland natural reserve, the largest salt lake in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

As an important ecological function zone with a total of 17 protection stations, the area boasts abundant biological resources.

Ranger Palhat has always kept in mind his responsibilities to prevent fires, protect wildlife, and stop and report actions that damage the environment.

“The reserve is far from urban areas, and the closest distance between two stations is about 10km,” said the ranger, adding that a strong sense of responsibility and the ability to endure loneliness are necessary conditions for all the rangers there.

Ranger Palhat has witnessed ecological improvement in the reserve over the past years.