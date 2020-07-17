Chinese military increases targeted procurement to help poverty alleviation

With the assistance of the Armed Police Yunnan Contingent, Ge He Mi village, a deep poverty area in Huize County of Qujing City, Southwest China’s Yunnan Province, has set up a vegetable growing base. (chinamil.com.cn)

BEIJING, July 16 -- Recently, relevant departments under China's Central Military Commission (CMC) have issued policies requiring military units to purchase agricultural and sideline products from poverty-stricken regions, in a bid to help poverty alleviation.

According to the new polices, the Chinese military will give priority to the agricultural and sideline products from4,100 targeted poverty-stricken villages, and cooperate with local governments to locate the suppliers, establish stable supply chain and help broaden the market.

The new initiatives will concentrate on the poverty-stricken villages targeted by the military or near the military garrisons, as well as those registered enterprises and farmers in the national-level poverty-stricken counties.

Villagers work in a vegetable greenhouse in Ge He Mi village, a deep poverty area in Huize County of Qujing City, Southwest China’s Yunnan Province. With the assistance of the Armed Police Yunnan Contingent, the village has set up a vegetable growing base to help villagers to get rid of poverty. (chinamil.com.cn)

Products with purchase priorities will include vegetables, fruits, livestock, poultry meat, eggs, aquatic products, fungi, potatoes and other fresh foods; red dates, corn, tea, cereals, spices, beverages, dairy products and other processed food; and other agricultural and sideline products needed by the military.

According to the requirements, the Chinese military will step up the procurement of agricultural and sideline products from poverty-stricken areas, properly relax the entry threshold for bidding and purchase, and give priority to the purchase from those regions under the same conditions.

The food safety managements are also requested to be strengthened at the same time. The purchased products should meet the hygienic quality and safety standards stipulated by the state. The sellers will have to provide relevant documents such as quality inspection reports and inspection and quarantine certificates.