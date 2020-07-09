Chinese Navy's first comprehensive supply ship Poyanghu decommissioned

A decommissioning ceremony is held for Poyanghu ship (Hull 882) on July 6, 2020.

NINGBO, July 8 -- A combat support ship flotilla under the Chinese PLA’s Eastern Theater Command held a decommissioning ceremony for the comprehensive supply ship Poyanghu (Hull 882) at a naval port in Ningbo City on July 6 to bid farewell to the old buddy which has served for over 40 years.

Poyanghu (Hull 882) has been the first Type 905 warship independently designed and built by China in the Dalian Shipyard in 1976 and was officially put into service with hull number X615 on December 16, 1979. With frequent transference and name changes, it was renamed as Poyanghu on June 1, 2002.

In the past more than 40 years, it has carried out multiple exercises and visiting missions successively. Among the naval ships of the same type, Poyanghu has achieved 15 “firsts” during its service, including the first to complete the single-ship underway replenishment, the first to accompany the naval fleet to perform missions across the equator, the first to go abroad, and the first to participate in the joint naval exercises between China and foreign countries. It is a meritorious ship in the real sense of the word.

