Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 3, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese ministries cooperate to boost employment of veterans

(Xinhua)    09:41, July 03, 2020

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- China will encourage veterans to obtain professional qualifications as seafarers to promote their employment, according to the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

The Maritime Safety Administration of China, subordinate of the MOT and the Ministry of Veteran Affairs will jointly take preferential measures for veterans' maritime education and vocational skills training, said an agreement signed by the two departments.

Meanwhile, the ministries will encourage shipping enterprises to give priority to the recruitment of veterans who have sailor's qualifications, and support them in joining maritime management agencies, the agreement said.

Cooperation between the two ministries will be strengthened to reinforce the training of high-quality seafarers, and promote the employment of veterans, said Cao Desheng, director of the administration.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York