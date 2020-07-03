Chinese ministries cooperate to boost employment of veterans

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- China will encourage veterans to obtain professional qualifications as seafarers to promote their employment, according to the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

The Maritime Safety Administration of China, subordinate of the MOT and the Ministry of Veteran Affairs will jointly take preferential measures for veterans' maritime education and vocational skills training, said an agreement signed by the two departments.

Meanwhile, the ministries will encourage shipping enterprises to give priority to the recruitment of veterans who have sailor's qualifications, and support them in joining maritime management agencies, the agreement said.

Cooperation between the two ministries will be strengthened to reinforce the training of high-quality seafarers, and promote the employment of veterans, said Cao Desheng, director of the administration.