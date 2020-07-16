Chinese enterprises promote BRI projects amid pneumonia outbreak

While implementing strict safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese enterprises have also managed to guarantee the construction and operation of overseas projects under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, stimulating local economies and improving people’s livelihoods.

The China-assisted Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway project in Indonesia has been making steady progress this year. The project’s No. 3 and No.5 tunnels have been drilled through and the first multi-span rigid frame continuous beam for the No. 2 Bridge of the railway has been closed.