Southwest China’s Chongqing uses drainage robot to prevent inland flooding

A sewer robot was sent to the bottom of a rainwater check manhole near an elementary school in Jiulongpo district, southwest China’s Chongqing municipality, on the morning of July 14.

Based on real-time images and data from the inside of the pipe sent by the robot, city authorities immediately arranged for efforts to clear the sludge from the drainage.

The drainage robot was equipped with devices including a crawl device, camera, and controller. It is able to move inside pipes using tyres of different sizes selected according to the diameter of the pipe, and collect and upload real-time pictures from the inside of underground drainage pipes.

Jiulongpo district has made great efforts to improve its drainage management capability through the use of smart means. The district has so far examined all of its drainage networks and is able to remove the risk of flooding in vulnerable areas within half an hour.

In addition to drainage robots, the district also plans to conduct all-weather monitoring for 23 vulnerable areas, six outfalls and pump stations near the Yangtze River, more than 200 manholes, and drainage pipes of key sections of roads through means such as installing the Internet of Things (IoT) facilities, creating an IoT network for its drainage system, and building an intelligent drainage management platform.