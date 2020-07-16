Five-star hotel sleeper unveiled in China's high-end tourist train

A flat screen TV, soft queen bed, sofa chair, independent bathroom, smart toilet, shower and other facilities are all equipped in the sleeper of a Chinese tourist train, dubbed as a "mobile five-star hotel" by passengers.

"Hulunbuir" high-end tourist train was transformed from type-25G passenger train. After the upgrading and transformation, the train has been integrated with the functions of tourism, catering and accommodation, leisure and entertainment, including a senior soft sleeper, senior soft seat vehicle, and children's theme car.

The 180-degree intelligent adjustable seats allow passengers to lie down and rest, with the extra details of a folding table, TV, reading lamp and other equipment in the senior soft seat car adding details of comfort.

The children's themed car is equipped with a small sofa, clay table, Lego table and other children's entertainment facilities and activities. Massage armchairs have also been prepared for parents who are waiting for their children.

Passengers can enjoy the special cuisine of Hulunbuir on the national culture dining car.

A salon car is equipped with a song ordering system, LED electronic display screens and other equipment, adding to the salon culture.

Equipped with conference system equipment, the multi-function car provides customized business services.

(Photos from China Railway)