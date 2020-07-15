Soldiers enjoy homegrown vegetables in 3,000-meter-high plateau

The officers and soldiers of an armed police detachment in Qinghai had all been cultivating plants in their greenhouse, adding a bit of warmth to their regimented routine. Before they knew it, the greenhouse was brimming with life!

(photo source: military.cnr.cn)

As the famous saying goes: “Who knows how much hard work a farmer puts into every grain of food on the plate?” Most of the post-90s and post-00s soldiers who had not planted crops before came to realize that every step involved - ploughing, sowing, weeding, fertilizing and watering - needs to be done seriously and carefully. Only by working hard can they enjoy a harvest. At the same time, they really understood that they need to do all kinds of work, no matter how big or trivial.

(photo source: military.cnr.cn)

Done during their spare time, planting vegetables in greenhouses not only gives the officers and soldiers a greater variety of vegetables to eat, but also allows them to cultivate a healthy lifestyle. It has also developed good habits among these soldiers of doing hard work and advocating thrift.

(photo source: military.cnr.cn)

"Spring sows one grain of corn, Autumn reaps in ten thousand more.” Although it’s midsummer, thanks to the hard work of the officers and soldiers, the vegetables on the plateau have grown healthily, and their hard work has been rewarded too. The officers and soldiers are so satisfied and filled with joy when appreciating the vegetable field and eating cucumbers and cauliflowers that they planted themselves!