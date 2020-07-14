U.S. reports nearly 60,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The United States on Monday recorded 59,222 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases over 3.36 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Another 411 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 135,582 in the country.

The surge of coronavirus infections has pushed some states to reinstate tougher anti-epidemic measures.

U.S. top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci said on Monday the United States was seeing a surge in new COVID-19 infections because the country never shut down entirely, according to a CNBC report.

Fauci said the United States has not "even begun to see the end" of the coronavirus pandemic yet as scientists continue to work on potential drugs and vaccines for the virus.