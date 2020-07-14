U.S. accusation on South China Sea issue "completely unjustified": Chinese embassy

File photo taken in July, 2016 shows Chinese H-6K bomber patrolling islands and reefs including Huangyan Island in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Liu Rui)

"Under the pretext of endorsing rules, it (the United States) is using United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to attack China while refusing to ratify the Convention itself. Under the pretext of upholding freedom of navigation and overflight, it is recklessly infringing on other countries' territorial sea and airspace and throwing its weight around in every sea of the world."

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. accusation against China on the South China Sea issue is "completely unjustified," and the Chinese side is "firmly opposed to it," a spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in the United States said on Monday.

The statement that the U.S. Department of State issued earlier in the day disregards the efforts of China and ASEAN countries for peace and stability in the South China Sea, deliberately distorts the facts and international law including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), exaggerates the situation in the region and attempts to sow discord between China and other littoral countries, the spokesperson said.

"China's position on the South China Sea issue has been consistent and clear-cut. While firmly safeguarding its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, China has been committed to resolving disputes through negotiation and consultation with countries directly involved, managing differences through rules and mechanisms, and achieving win-win results through mutually beneficial cooperation," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson noted that the situation of the South China Sea has remained peaceful and stable and is still improving. China and other littoral countries have maintained dialogue and communication through consultation mechanisms on maritime affairs, and worked to promote cooperation over the South China Sea.

Within the framework of fully and effectively implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, China and ASEAN countries are advancing the consultation on a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea and are making visible progress, the spokesperson said.

File photo shows the 15th Senior Officials' Meeting on the Implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea is being held in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

"The United States is not a country directly involved in the disputes. However, it has kept interfering in the issue," the spokesperson said, adding that under the pretext of preserving stability, it is flexing muscles, stirring up tension and inciting confrontation in the region.

"We advise the U.S. side to earnestly honor its commitment of not taking sides on the issue of territorial sovereignty, respect regional countries' efforts for a peaceful and stable South China Sea and stop its attempts to disrupt and sabotage regional peace and stability," the spokesperson said.