Some U.S. politicians are just doing everything to politically persecute China, and everything about China.

FBI Director Christopher Wray groundlessly fanned up the so called “China threat” in his speech delivered at the Hudson Institute in Washington, D.C. on June 7 local time, shamelessly undermining the regular nation-to-nation relations with political lies.

When the world is seeing urgent demand for cooperation and mutual assistance, such Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice are extremely dangerous and alarming.

Anti-pandemic materials donated by China’s Anhui province arrive in Maryland, April 17. Anhui and Maryland established a Sister State relationship since 1980. Photo courtesy of the Chinese Embassy in the U.S.

These U.S. politicians are obsessed with ideological confrontation and addicted to setting imaginary enemies. It’s obvious to all that all the so-called “crimes” tarnishing China are lies and conspiracies. Wray’s stigmatizing remarks once again showed the world that “Pinocchio’s nose” was growing even longer. There’s no doubt that the more these U.S. politicians lie, the more taints they leave in history.

It seems like that these U.S. politicians have recently turned paranoid on the stigmatizing game. They are taking turns to attack and smear China with fabricated “crimes”, without any rationality or sense of justice, breaking the bottom line of human civilization and morality.

Before Wray made his speech, U.S. President’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had repeatedly staged similar farces, and U.S. Attorney General William Barr is also expected to do the same soon.

Such organized political persecution by these U.S. politicians is a weird practice in international relations. The ridiculous farces they staged are not only undermining China-U.S. ties, but also impacting international order.

Anti-pandemic materials donated by China’s Liaoning province to Utah arrive at Utah’s Salt Palace Convention Center, April 17. Photo courtesy of the Chinese Embassy in the U.S.

China’s development is not a free lunch, or granted by others. It is achieved by the diligent, wise and courageous Chinese people of all ethnic groups under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

When assessing China’s development, one should not only see what benefits the Chinese people have gained, but also how much hard effort they have put in, not just what achievements China has made, but also what contribution China has made to the world.

China pursues a path of common development through opening-up, and aims to benefit other countries and their people as much as possible while pursuing development at home. It is a fact well recognized by the world, and will not be changed no matter how these U.S. politicians are viciously and ridiculously labeling China.

The world is facing huge pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic, and a deep recession is inevitable. China and the U.S., as the world’s largest developing and developed countries, should properly handle their relations in a way that’s responsible for the mankind, the history and the people. To make China-U.S. ties coordinated, cooperative and stable based on non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation conforms to the interests of the people from both countries and the rest of the world.

However, just like U.S. scholar Jeffrey Sachs has put it, “The US is a force for division, not for cooperation.” The unfriendly practices of the U.S. have seriously threatened the normal development of China-U.S. relations. The anti-China forces in the U.S. are kidnapping the diplomatic policies of the White House, trying to push China-U.S. relations toward the so-called “new Cold War.” They must pay huge price for such practices that go against history.

Morality makes a person stand and a country prosper. Those U.S. politicians obsessed with lying and Cold War mentality shall understand that political persecution will never work, but is only irresponsible for the future of the U.S. and the interests of the world and isolate the U.S. To bring back rationality and do more to promote China-U.S. ties remains the only way out.

(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People’s Daily to express its views on foreign policy.)