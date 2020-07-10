Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 10, 2020
Nearly 50 hospitals in U.S. Florida hit ICU capacity

(Xinhua)    09:55, July 10, 2020

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Xinhua) -- As many as 48 hospitals across southeastern U.S. state Florida have reached their capacity in their intensive care units and show zero ICU beds available, a CNN report said Thursday.

Another 52 hospitals show ICU bed availability of 10 percent or less, according to data released by the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA).

The sunshine state on Thursday reported nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases and at least 120 coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total cases to more than 232,000 with over 4,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the state, said the report.

