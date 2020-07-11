Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jul 11, 2020
Rare ibises spotted in Jianhu Lake wetland nature reserve, SW China's Yunnan

(Xinhua)    15:31, July 11, 2020

File photo taken on March 16, 2020 shows glossy ibises foraging in Jianhu Lake wetland nature reserve in Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. A group of rare ibis, once thought extinct in China, have been spotted in a nature reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province. Eight glossy ibises were first sighted by workers in Jianhu Lake wetland nature reserve in Jianchuan County during a patrol in early June. Through follow-up monitoring and observation, researchers have found three young birds in the nest of the glossy ibis. (Jianhu Lake wetland nature reserve/Handout via Xinhua)


