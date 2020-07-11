Rare ibises spotted in Jianhu Lake wetland nature reserve, SW China's Yunnan

File photo taken on March 16, 2020 shows glossy ibises foraging in Jianhu Lake wetland nature reserve in Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. A group of rare ibis, once thought extinct in China, have been spotted in a nature reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province. Eight glossy ibises were first sighted by workers in Jianhu Lake wetland nature reserve in Jianchuan County during a patrol in early June. Through follow-up monitoring and observation, researchers have found three young birds in the nest of the glossy ibis. (Jianhu Lake wetland nature reserve/Handout via Xinhua)