Chinese mainland reports 4 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported four new imported COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,962, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Of the four imported cases, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Shanxi Province, Liaoning Province and Shanghai Municipality each saw one imported case, the commission said.

Among all the imported cases, 1,891 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 71 remained hospitalized, with no one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.