Chinese mainland reports 4 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Monday that it received reports of four new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Sunday, of which one was domestically transmitted.

The domestically transmitted case was reported in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Sunday, according to the commission.

On Sunday, two people were discharged from hospital after recovery, and no new suspected cases were reported on the mainland.

As of Sunday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,557, including 405 patients who were still being treated, with six in severe condition.

Altogether 78,518 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease, the commission said.

Three new imported cases -- one in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Liaoning Province and Shaanxi Province each -- were reported Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,934. Of the cases, 1,865 had been discharged from hospital after recovery, and 69 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said seven people, including three from overseas, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

According to the commission, 3,988 close contacts were still under medical observation after 455 people were discharged from medical observation Sunday.

Also on Sunday, 11 new asymptomatic cases, including 10 from overseas, were reported on the mainland and no asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed ones.

The commission said 109 asymptomatic cases, including 72 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

By Sunday, 1,268 confirmed cases including seven deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 449 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,156 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 45 in the Macao SAR, and 438 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospital after recovery.