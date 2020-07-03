Chinese mainland reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported three new imported COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,923, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Of the three imported cases, one was reported in Liaoning Province, one in Shanghai and another in Yunnan Province, the commission said.

Among all the imported cases, 1,854 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 69 remained hospitalized, with no one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.