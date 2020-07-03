12 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Twelve COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Thursday, the National Health Commission said Friday.

There were 409 patients still being treated, including eight in severe conditions, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 78,499 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Thursday, the report said.

As of Thursday, a total of 83,542 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 had died of the disease.