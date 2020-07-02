Chinese mainland reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported two new imported COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,920, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Of the two imported cases, one was reported in Shanghai and the other in Guangdong Province, the commission said.

Among all the imported cases, 1,845 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 75 remained hospitalized, with no one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.