Chinese mainland reports 3 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Wednesday that it received reports of three newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, all domestically transmitted ones.

The three domestically transmitted cases were reported in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Tuesday, according to the commission.

On Tuesday, 10 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

As of Tuesday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,534, including 421 patients who were still being treated, with seven in severe conditions.

Altogether 78,479 people had been discharged after recovery and 4,634 people had died of the disease, the commission said.

By Tuesday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 1,918 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,839 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 79 remained hospitalized, with no one in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said two new suspected cases, which were imported from overseas, were reported in Shanghai Tuesday, bringing the existing suspected cases to eight on the mainland.

According to the commission, 6,479 close contacts were still under medical observation after 703 people were discharged from medical observation Tuesday.

Three new asymptomatic cases, all from outside the mainland, were reported on the mainland Tuesday, it said. One asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed case Tuesday.

The commission said 100 asymptomatic cases, including 63 from abroad, were still under medical observation.

By Tuesday, 1,205 confirmed cases including seven deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 447 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,107 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 45 in the Macao SAR, and 437 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.