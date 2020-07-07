Chinese mainland reports 8 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, all imported

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Tuesday that it received reports of eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Monday, of which all were imported.

Liaoning, Shanghai and Sichuan reported two new imported cases each, while Inner Mongolia and Guangdong saw one each, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Monday.

On Monday, 10 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery, and two new suspected cases were reported on the mainland.

By the end of Monday, a total of 1,942 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 1,870 had been discharged from hospital after recovery, and 72 remained hospitalized, with no one in serious conditions. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Monday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,565, including 403 patients who were still being treated, with seven in severe conditions.

Altogether 78,528 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

The commission said seven people, including three from outside the mainland, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

According to the commission, 3,940 close contacts were still under medical observation after 254 people were discharged from medical observation Monday.

Also on Monday, 15 new asymptomatic cases, including 14 from outside the mainland, were reported and two asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed ones.

The commission said 114 asymptomatic cases, including 77 from outside of the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By Monday, 1,285 confirmed cases including seven deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 449 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,157 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 45 in the Macao SAR, and 438 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospital after recovery.