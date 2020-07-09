China releases article exposing "U.S.-style human rights" hypocrisy

The White House and the statue of former U.S. President Andrew Jackson are seen in Washington D.C., the United States, on June 24, 2020.(Xinhua/Liu Jie)

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- The China Society for Human Rights Studies on Thursday published an article, laying bare the hypocrisy of "U.S.-style human rights" as evidenced by its extremely harsh immigration policies and violations of the basic rights and personal dignity of immigrants.

The religious, cultural and racial discrimination against immigrants has kept developing and become increasingly intense in the United States, said the article titled "Serious Discrimination Against and Cruel Treatment of Immigrants Fully Expose Hypocrisy of 'U.S.-Style Human Rights'."