Georgia governor declares state of emergency following increased violence in Atlanta

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency on Monday following increased violent crimes and property destruction in the capital city of Atlanta.

The governor has activated 1,000 National Guard members, who will "provide support" at state buildings like the Capitol and the Governor's Mansion so state police can increase patrols, according to a statement from the governor.

More than 30 Georgians were injured by gunfire over the extended holiday weekend, including five people who died, according to the statement. "We've had over 75 shootings in the city over the past several weeks," said Keisha Lance Bottoms, mayor of Atlanta.

"Peaceful protests were hijacked by criminals with a dangerous, destructive agenda. Now, innocent Georgians are being targeted, shot, and left for dead," Kemp said. "This lawlessness must be stopped and order restored in our capital city."