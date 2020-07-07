Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

U.S. Atlanta mayor tests positive for coronavirus

(Xinhua)    08:44, July 07, 2020

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Keisha Lance Bottoms, the mayor of Atlanta which is the capital city of southeastern U.S. state of Georgia, said on Monday she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"COVID-19 has literally hit home," Bottoms tweeted.

"I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive," she said on Twitter.

Bottoms, 50, is reportedly in the running to become the running mate to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. She has gained national attention in recent weeks for her handling of the pandemic and the protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York