Construction of Vientiane station along China-Laos railway begins

Construction of the Vientiane station, the largest passenger and freight station along the China-Laos railway, officially began at 9:30 am on July 3, 2020, local time.

Vientiane station is the largest of the 20 passenger and freight stations built along the China-Laos railway, and has a construction area of 14,543 square meters. The station, with a length of 220 meters, a width of 90 meters and a height of 25 meters, is located on the south side of the main line and is designed to accommodate 2,500 passengers.

The completion of the China-Laos railway will be of great significance to promoting the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative and to accelerating economic and social development in Laos.

The project is scheduled to open by the end of 2021.