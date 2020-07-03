African students in China participate in campus pandemic control

African students in Jinhua, Zhejiang province have been helping their teachers carry out pandemic control missions on campus, believing that their efforts can strengthen China-Africa friendship during the hard time.

Rusingiza Fred, a student from Rwanda who has been studying Internet of Things Application at Jinhua Polytechnic for the past five years, is one of the university’s volunteers from Africa. Along with several other students, the volunteers help deliver food to the student dormitories, as well as assisting in the daily disinfection of common areas.

The student volunteer team delivers food to other students at Jinhua Polytechnic, in east China's Zhejiang Province. [Photo: Jinhua Polytechnic]

Jinhua Polytechnic has 161 overseas students, including 55 from Rwanda. During the epidemic, the school implemented a series of measures to help students stay safe. Teachers and other staff have helped deliver food, such as rice and vegetables, to the students' dormitories to help with the social distancing.

The tireless work undertaken by the teachers has moved Fred. "We saw our teachers working hard to help us every day, so we organized a volunteer team to help them and to share part of the work," he said.

Fred also noted that the Chinese government responded swiftly to the outbreak and achieved remarkable results in its fight against the virus, believing that China has shown a lot of great experience that African countries can draw on.

“China has offered a lot of assistance to Rwanda. The two countries are like brothers. The joint cooperation has also demonstrated and reinforced the close bond and friendship between China and Africa,” he further added.