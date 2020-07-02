Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jul 2, 2020
Young Party members celebrate CPC’s 99th birthday with themed activities

(People's Daily Online)    11:17, July 02, 2020
Young Party members celebrate CPC’s 99th birthday with themed activities
Young CPC members recite the admission oath of the CPC. (Photo/Tan Yunfeng)

More than 20 grassroots members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Hongxingqiao town, Changxing county of Huzhou city, east China’s Zhejiang province, took part in commemorative activities held at a local New Fourth Army memorial on June 30, one day ahead of the 99th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, in a bid to better carry forward the revolutionary spirit of their predecessors.

Liu Yuxi, a 91-year-old veteran who fought in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, shared the Party’s extraordinary journey and stories with these young CPC members, and repeated the CPC’s admission oath along with them.

Dubbed the “small Yan’an in the south of the Yangtze River”, Changxing county was one of the 19 bases of the CPC in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.


